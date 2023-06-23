Davidson College swim team member alleges hazing: Observer report

A spokesperson for the college said it takes hazing allegations seriously, and that athletics leaders are determining actions to be taken.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A member of the men's swimming and diving team for Davidson College has filed a complaint claiming freshman members are subject to hazing, and college leaders are now reviewing its own policies and sports team traditions.

The Charlotte Observer reports it reviewed the complaint, in which the team member said the alleged hazing made them "traumatized". The team member claims freshman swimmers were forced to partake in team activities beyond practices and competitions that were seen as traditions. Some of the activities allegedly resulted in injuries.

One such tradition involved freshmen dancing in Speedos during campus events, including during a men's basketball game with the aim of distracting the opposing team from Virginia Commonwealth University. The team member's complaint said they were disturbed by television news coverage of the dancing that also went viral online because they "knew deep down we didn’t have a choice.” Additionally, the team member claimed they were "threatened and pressured" to partake in a head-shaving event before the Atlantic 10 Conference championship.

A spokesperson for the conference told the Observer it had no knowledge of hazing complaints out of Davidson.

Jay Pfeiffer, director of media relations for Davidson College, provided this statement to WCNC Charlotte upon request:

The health and safety of every Davidson College student is our highest priority, and the College takes hazing allegations very seriously. We are prohibited by federal privacy laws from disclosing the names of the students involved.

Our Athletics Department leaders also are determining what actions will be taken.

We have provided support to the members of our community who raised the concerns by connecting them with staff and resources from the Center for Student Health and Well-Being.