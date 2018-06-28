DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Two local business owners, accused of human trafficking, are finding themselves in deeper trouble.

Back in June, the Davidson Police Department, along with the U.S. Homeland Security served a search warrant for 34-year-old Tien Luong and 36-year-old Nip Mihn Tsi at the Luxury Nail Salon located on 610 Jetton Street.

Both suspects were then charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, a felony offense. At the time of the June arrest, Davidson Police obtained additional warrants for human trafficking, involuntary servitude and conspiracy.

As of Monday, the two are now facing separate charges including felony conspiracy and intimidating a witness.

Davidson Police are working to see if more people were involved in the human trafficking ring.

There are signs of human trafficking, here is what to look for:

Common Work and Living Conditions:

Is not free to leave or come and go as he/she wishes

Is in the commercial sex industry and has a pimp / manager

Is unpaid, paid very little, or paid only through tips

Works excessively long and/or unusual hours

Is not allowed breaks or suffers under unusual restrictions at work

Owes a large debt and is unable to pay it off

Was recruited through false promises concerning the nature and conditions of his/her work

High security measures exist in the work and/or living locations (e.g. opaque windows, boarded up windows, bars on windows, barbed wire, security cameras, etc.)

Poor Mental Health or Abnormal Behavior:

Is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, or nervous/paranoid

Exhibits unusually fearful or anxious behavior after bringing up law enforcement

Avoids eye contact

Poor Physical Health:

Lacks medical care and/or is denied medical services by employer

Appears malnourished or shows signs of repeated exposure to harmful chemicals

Shows signs of physical and/or sexual abuse, physical restraint, confinement, or torture

Lack of Control:

Has few or no personal possessions

Is not in control of his/her own money, no financial records, or bank account

Is not in control of his/her own identification documents (ID or passport)

Is not allowed or able to speak for themselves (a third party may insist on being present and/or translating)

Other:

Claims of just visiting and inability to clarify where he/she is staying/address

Lack of knowledge of whereabouts and/or of what city he/she is in

Loss of sense of time

Has numerous inconsistencies in his/her story

