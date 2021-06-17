Davidson woman fatally struck Thursday afternoon, police say

Police say Main Street in downtown Davidson has closed for investigation.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman died when she was hit by a car in downtown Davidson Thursday afternoon, according to Davidson police.

Investigators said the 64-year-old was hit on Main Street near Concord Road a little after 1 p.m. Thursday. Medic said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Police said Main Street will remain closed between Jackson Street and Concord Road until further notice for the investigation.

The accident is the latest on Main Street in Davidson after a garbage truck hit and killed a pedestrian and dog in 2016.

Anyone with information regarding the accident should contact the Davidson Police Department or North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts