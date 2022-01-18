Davie County deputies found Suzanne Kauffman dead at a hotel Monday. They said Quincy Hannah is wanted for questioning.

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — The Davie County Sheriff's Office wants a man for questioning after they found a woman dead in a hotel in Mocksville.

Deputies found 20-year-old Suzanne Kauffman dead at the Days Inn Monday night. Investigators said her body was in a room rented by 26-year-old Quincy Hannah.

The investigation started when deputies got a call around 10 p.m. Monday to help two people at the hotel find missing phones. The people called one of the missing phones and got an answer from Kauffman, who told them to come to the Days Inn.

The caller told deputies Kauffman had the phones last. Deputies found the phones and an Acura key along the side of the road near a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Yadkinville Road. Investigators found Kauffman's Acura car in the back of the parking lot soon after.

Both Kauffman and Hannah are from Pennsylvania. Kauffman was in North Carolina for a camp. It's unclear why Hannah was in the state.

Deputies want Hannah for questioning. He was last seen driving a 2009 light blue Toyota sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate reading LRE 6319. He may be driving back to Pennsylvania, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 336-751-6238 or email them at sheriff@dcsonc.com.