Two shot in parking lot of Hickory hotel, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting in Hickory Monday afternoon, police said.
According to Hickory Police, Tyler Street and Demarcus Brown walked to the Waffle House on Highway 321 after they were shot in the parking lot of a Days Inn hotel. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims is in stable condition, according to police, while the other's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
Hickory Police said the suspects sped away from the Days Inn parking lot in a white vehicle. The shooting is not considered random.
Anyone with information about the suspects' identity or the suspect vehicle is asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551 immediately.