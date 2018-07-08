CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A cleaning crew found a dead fetus on a plane in a hangar at LaGuardia Airport in New York Tuesday, according to a report from WNBC.

Law enforcement officials told WNBC the discovery was made in a bathroom of an American Airlines plane that landed at the Queens hub after leaving Charlotte Monday night. The flight, AA-1942, left the Queen City just before 9 p.m. and arrived at LaGuardia’s Terminal B at 10:44 p.m.

The plane was removed from the tarmac Tuesday night for further investigation, according to the report.

American Airlines referred all questions surrounding the incident to local police.

In a statement to WNBC, American said, “We have no major impact to our operation this morning while we are working with law enforcement on an investigation.”

American Airlines issued the following statement to NBC Charlotte:

"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation. Please contact law enforcement or the medical examiner’s office for additional information."

