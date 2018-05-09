Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) — South Carolina State University police and Orangeburg County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead at an apartment complex near campus early Wednesday morning.

Officers say around 12:30 a.m. a witness called 9-1-1 after finding an unresponsive man sitting in a vehicle at University Village, an apartment complex located across from SC State. Witnesses said earlier in the evening, they heard what they believed to be gunshots nearby.

Orangeburg County deputies say they haven't confirmed if the shots fired call and the man found dead are related.

“At this point, we’re waiting on an autopsy to determine a cause of death of the individual,” the sheriff said. “We’ll know more after we have a cause of death.”

The school sent a campus-wide alert around 2 a.m. saying that a shooting happened at University Village. The alert told students to 'shelter in place.'

By mid-morning, S.C. State University told News 19 that alert was lifted. While officials did not release any additional information, they say they are working on a statement to be released 'soon.'

According to the SCSU website, University Village is a university-owned apartment-style housing facility for upperclassmen students. However, officials with the university tell News 19 the housing facility is not owned by S.C. State and it, in fact, houses students from S.C. State and Claflin University.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department or SC State Campus Public Safety at 803-536-7188.

This is the second notification to students about safety on campus this semester. An alert of an armed robbery on campus was sent out last Monday, August 27th.

