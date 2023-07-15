Authorities identify suspect wanted in mass shooting that killed 4 in Henry County

Andre Longmore is accused of shooting three men and one woman

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A county government official in Georgia said at least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in Henry County on Saturday. The suspect is now on the run.

In a 4 p.m. press conference, the Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said the suspect's name is Andre Longmore. He shot and killed four Hampton residents Saturday morning around 10:45 a.m. and now has warrants out for his arrest on murder charges, according to police.

Longmore is 41 years old and is between 5 feet 10 and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt with red done and long gray pants.

Three men and one woman were killed in the shooting. Authorities are calling the incident an active shooter situation and described the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities are now searching for a black 2017 GMC Acadia with Georgia tag number DHF756 -- police said it is not Longmore's vehicle.

"Mr. Longmore, wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be residing in and bring you to custody," Scandrett said.

Henry County Sheriff's Office is working with multiple other agencies, including Hampton Police Department, to help bring the suspect into custody.

Authorities do not have a motive at this time for the shooting, but are currently working four separate crime scenes.

Henry County Government had previously posted on Twitter that a shooting happened near the Dogwood Lakes area in Hampton and that the man is still on the run.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.