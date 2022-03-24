Suspect's mother helps turn him in for murder charge, CMPD reports

Edis Serrano-Perez's mother worked with detectives to get him to turn himself in, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is now facing charges stemming from a deadly beating after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the suspect's own mother helped him turn himself in.

CMPD said officers were called to East W.T. Harris Boulevard near Sharon Amity Road on March 19, 2022, just before 7 p.m. Officers found the victim, identified as 48-year-old Santos Maldonado, severely beaten. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but Maldonado's condition deteriorated. He died two days later.

Police say they determined 19-year-old Edis Serrano-Perez was the suspect, saying punched Maldonado twice and kicked him in the head.

On March 23, officers say they worked with Serrano-Perez's mother and him so he could turn himself into the Law Enforcement Center on East Trade Street. He was then taken into custody and is now charged with murder.

The suspect is in custody and does not present an ongoing threat to the public.