Troopers noted the car was leading law enforcement on a chase. SLED confirmed they were involved in an incident, but referred WCNC Charlotte to SCHP.

A man has died after a crash that South Carolina Highway Patrol said happened after a chase in Lancaster County early Thursday evening.

Troopers say a 2008 Honda Accord with four people inside was traveling east on Bethel Boat Landing Road near Great Falls Highway around 5:35 p.m., leading law enforcement on a chase. However, the car eventually went off the left side of the road, hitting a fence.

MORE NEWS: Gastonia homeless veteran describes bodycam video of his arrest

Both SCHP and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office confirmed a rear passenger inside the car died after the crash, and the other three people were taken to a hospital for treatment. The coroner's office identified the person who died as 21-year-old Ny'Darius McKinney.

SCHP said the driver involved in the crash was 35-year-old Joseph Hinson. As of writing, charges have not been listed against him from SCHP. He is among the three people in the hospital.

WCNC Charlotte received a tip indicating the South CarolinaDivision (SLED) was involved in the chase. We reached out to SLED, who confirmed they were involved in an incident Thursday afternoon, but referred us to SCHP for further details. In their news release, SCHP said any information about what happened before the crash would need to come from SLED. As of writing, SLED has not said what they were pursuing Hinson for.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WCNC Charlotte they assisted SLED with an investigation into a suspect facing state charges and referred our initial inquiry to them.