x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man killed in crash after Lancaster County chase, SCHP reports

Troopers noted the car was leading law enforcement on a chase. SLED confirmed they were involved in an incident, but referred WCNC Charlotte to SCHP.
Credit: rybindmitriy - stock.adobe.com

A man has died after a crash that South Carolina Highway Patrol said happened after a chase in Lancaster County early Thursday evening.

Troopers say a 2008 Honda Accord with four people inside was traveling east on Bethel Boat Landing Road near Great Falls Highway around 5:35 p.m., leading law enforcement on a chase. However, the car eventually went off the left side of the road, hitting a fence.

MORE NEWS: Gastonia homeless veteran describes bodycam video of his arrest

Both SCHP and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office confirmed a rear passenger inside the car died after the crash, and the other three people were taken to a hospital for treatment. The coroner's office identified the person who died as 21-year-old Ny'Darius McKinney. 

SCHP said the driver involved in the crash was 35-year-old Joseph Hinson. As of writing, charges have not been listed against him from SCHP. He is among the three people in the hospital.

WCNC Charlotte received a tip indicating the South CarolinaDivision (SLED) was involved in the chase. We reached out to SLED, who confirmed they were involved in an incident Thursday afternoon, but referred us to SCHP for further details. In their news release, SCHP said any information about what happened before the crash would need to come from SLED. As of writing, SLED has not said what they were pursuing Hinson for.

MORE NEWS: Pedestrian fatally struck in southeast Charlotte, Medic says

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WCNC Charlotte they assisted SLED with an investigation into a suspect facing state charges and referred our initial inquiry to them.

Stay tuned for updates from WCNC Charlotte.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.  

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.    

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Charlotte Lyft driver says she was harassed after asking passenger to wear mask