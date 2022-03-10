Off-duty firefighter shot, another man killed in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot, including an off-duty firefighter, in Salisbury Thursday morning, police said.
Salisbury police were called to a reported shooting on Sunset Drive, near the intersection of Highway 150 and Jake Alexander Boulevard, a few minutes before 9 a.m. When officers got to the home, they found two men who had been shot in the front yard.
Police said one of the victims had been shot multiple times. Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where the man who'd been shot multiple times, died. The other victim was identified as a Salisbury firefighter.
Detectives haven't released the identity of either victim at this time. No arrests have been announced and police haven't released any suspect information at this time.
Any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.