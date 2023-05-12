Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash facing slew of charges, records show

A suspect who was running from police before a deadly crash in east Charlotte is facing numerous charges, including second-degree murder and reckless driving.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The suspect wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in east Charlotte earlier this year is facing a slew of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree murder and reckless driving, police said.

Daymeen Anton McMillan, 26, was arrested Thursday after he was found by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. McMillan was wanted by police in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Sharon Amity Road that killed one person on March 1. McMillan was also served multiple outstanding warrants for unrelated charges.

CMPD officers attempted to pull over a 2007 Mercedes-Benz S550 for a registration violation, police allege. The driver, identified as McMillan, refused to stop and sped away from the officers in a reckless manner. Despite the officers following protocol by turning off their lights and not chasing the vehicle, McMillan allegedly sped through a residential area weaving across both lanes of traffic, according to court documents. McMillan admitted to driving up to 80 mph before the crash, documents show.

McMillan crashed into two vehicles at the intersection with Tarrywood Lane. Two people in a 1998 Toyota Camry were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of that vehicle, 78-year-old Binh Ha Nguyen, died. The driver of another vehicle caught in the crash suffered minor injuries.

McMillan ran from the crash site and escaped while officers and other first responders assessed the situation. Court documents show that McMillan admitted to knowing someone died in the wreck and he was "working himself up" to surrendering to police.

McMillan was charged with second-degree murder, hit-and-run, flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving in connection with the crash. CMPD also served outstanding warrants against him for assault by strangulation and assault on a female in connection with a November 2022 incident. He was on parole for armed robbery in New York at the time of both incidents.

