Person killed after shooting near Northlake Mall in Charlotte, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person has died after a gunshot wound was reported near the Northlake Mall late Thursday evening.
Medic confirmed the call came in some time before 8:45 p.m., and declared the person dead on the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. Further updates will be provided once available.
A WCNC Charlotte photographer saw crim scene tape and CMPD cruisers parked outside of the Wendy's restaurant near the mall.
WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.