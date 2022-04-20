Person killed after shooting near Northlake Mall in Charlotte, Medic reports

WCNC Charlotte has asked police for more informaiton.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person has died after a gunshot wound was reported near the Northlake Mall late Thursday evening.

Medic confirmed the call came in some time before 8:45 p.m., and declared the person dead on the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. Further updates will be provided once available.

A WCNC Charlotte photographer saw crim scene tape and CMPD cruisers parked outside of the Wendy's restaurant near the mall.