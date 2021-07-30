Vehicle identified from deadly hit-and-run in Charlotte

CMPD investigators say the car was last seen heading toward the UNC Charlotte campus on Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials are asking for the public's help to find a car involved with a deadly hit-and-run investigation.

According to a release from CMPD on Friday, July 30, the incident happened in the 400 block of E. Mallard Creek Church Road on Monday, July 26.

Officers said they responded to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. and saw Alexis Wilkins, 24, lying in the roadway with life-threatening injures. CMPD said Wilkins was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

The initial investigation showed that Wilkins was walking in the roadway when a 2001 Mercedes allegedly struck the victim. CMPD said the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and called 911.

Investigators said during that time, a second vehicle, a 2000's model Honda Tiburon, allegedly struck Wilkins but did not stop at the scene or call 911.

CMPD said the driver of the Mercedes was screened and not deemed to be impaired, and speed with not a factor in the incident. However, CMPD added the speed from the second vehicle did result in the death.

Detectives identified the Honda on Friday and said the vehicle was last seen turning onto Mary Alexander Drive and going toward the UNC Charlotte campus.