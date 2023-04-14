Troopers investigating deadly hit-and-run in Catawba County

Anyone with information should reach out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

CLAREMONT, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened outside of a Catawba County community.

Troopers say it happened around 10:40 p.m. along US Highway 70 near Penny Road, just west of Claremont. 63-year-old Raymond Lee Gentry of Conover was hit on the highway and died at the scene.

Investigators are asking for tips or information about the driver, who left the scene immediately. As of publication, a suspect vehicle description was not available.

Anyone who can provide information is asked to call troopers at 828-466-5500.

