Crime

CMPD looking for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run on The Plaza

A 60-year-old died in the hospital after being hit by a driver in an Acura sedan on The Plaza in early November.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help locating the suspected vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run in east Charlotte last month. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5000 block of The Plaza, near Aintree Road, around 6 p.m. on Nov. 4. When officers got to the area, they found a person lying in the road who had been hit by a car. 

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Van Hai Nguyen, was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. Nguyen died on Dec. 1 from injuries sustained in the crash. 

CMPD determined that Nguyen was crossing the street when he was hit by a gray, four-door Acura sedan. The driver sped away from the scene but the vehicle was captured making a turn by a traffic camera. 

Any person with information about this crash or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call Det. Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6. 

