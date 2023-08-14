Police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Mount Holly

The Mount Holly Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact their office.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — The Mount Holly Police Department is asking for information about a hit-and-run that left one person dead on Monday morning.

The incident happened on West Central Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m., shutting down the road to traffic during the Monday morning commute.

The identity of the victim is unknown at the time as officials work to notify family members.

Chief Brian Reagan of the Mount Holly Police Department is urging anyone in the community who has information about this incident to come forward.

"We believe that someone out there may have witnessed the accident or have information that could be vital to our investigation," Reagan said. "Even the smallest detail could make a significant difference."

Anyone with information can contact the MHPD at 704-827-4343.

