Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Richmond County Airport, NC state troopers say

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run crash this week that left a motorcyclist dead near the Richmond County Airport.
NCSHP said it happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, August 17 along Airport Road near Seven Oaks Drive, just south of the city of Rockingham. Troopers believe a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee is the suspect vehicle, and may have been produced between model years 2014 through 2022. The SUV should have damage on the right part of its front side.
Troopers did not identify the motorcyclist who died in a Facebook post detailing the collision.
Anyone with information is urged to call the NCSHP district office in Hamlet at (910) 557–9091 or dial *HP (*47).
