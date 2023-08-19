Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run near Richmond County Airport, NC state troopers say

The suspect vehicle is a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee manufactured between model years 2014 and 2022. The victim was a motorcyclist.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run crash this week that left a motorcyclist dead near the Richmond County Airport.

NCSHP said it happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, August 17 along Airport Road near Seven Oaks Drive, just south of the city of Rockingham. Troopers believe a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee is the suspect vehicle, and may have been produced between model years 2014 through 2022. The SUV should have damage on the right part of its front side.

Troopers did not identify the motorcyclist who died in a Facebook post detailing the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NCSHP district office in Hamlet at (910) 557–9091 or dial *HP (*47).

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts