Four arrested, accused of killing juvenile in Gaston County shooting

Gaston County police say one victim died at the scene. The other victim was rushed to emergency surgery.

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department says four people are charged in a shooting that left one juvenile victim dead and the other in the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The department said it unfolded just after 3 p.m. on Dameron Road near Asher Road, in Bessemer City. Officers say they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene, while the second victim was rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery. Because both victims are juveniles, neither are being identified by the department.

Shortly after arriving, a Gaston County Police K9 Officer and officers with the Dallas Police Department were able to track down the four suspects who drove away. All four were taken into custody without further incident.

The suspects were identified as:

18-year-old Wesley McCullough

18-year-old Michael Shane Grely

18-year-old Justin Mykel Peebles

24-year-old Leshantez McDowell

All four were charged with 1st-degree homicide, attempted 1st-degree homicide, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. They remain in jail and are awaiting their first court appearances.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. M. Hanline at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

