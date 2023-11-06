Arrest made in deadly north Charlotte shooting

The incident happened on Quentin Street on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested one person in connection to a deadly shooting on Sunday.

CMPD said the shooting happened on Southwest Boulevard just off of Quentin Street just before 10 p.m. One person, who was later identified as 36-year-old Anthony Dewayne Haley, was found dead at the scene from gunshot wound injuries.

On Thursday, CMPD announced they had arrested 28-year-old Dontel Grier and that they consider Grier a suspect in connection to the murder of Haley.

Grier was taken into custody on Thursday. He is facing two felony charges: murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Detective Dossett in CMPD's homicide unit by calling 704-432-TIPS. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or online.

