CMPD: Driver charged in crash that killed pedestrian on Brookshire Boulevard

A woman is facing multiple charges, including texting and driving, stemming from a crash that killed a pedestrian on Brookshire Boulevard in November.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is facing multiple charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian on Brookshire Boulevard in west Charlotte in November, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to reports of a pedestrian on the ground along the Brookshire Freeway near Beatties Ford Road around 7 a.m. on Nov. 28. When officers got to the area, they found Jesse Sigler lying in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later discovered that Sigler was hit by Jaren Watson, who was driving in the area around 10:30 p.m. the night before. Watson told police she didn't see anyone or anything in the area after hitting something so she drove home where she called 911 to report the crash. State troopers searched the area and did not find anything.

The next day, a driver saw Sigler lying in the median and called 911.

CMPD alleges that Watson was using her cellphone when she hit Sigler and accused her of leaving the scene of a crash before emergency assistance could locate her and the victim. Watson is charged with felony hit and run resulting in death, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and texting and driving.

The investigation remains active. Any person with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6.