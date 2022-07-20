Gastonia police shoot, kill suspect in reported kidnapping

GASTONIA, N.C. — A suspect was shot and killed by police in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon, the Gastonia Police Department said.
The shooting happened when officers responded to a reported kidnapping on North Edgemont Avenue, near Craig Avenue and Poston Circle, a few minutes after 12:30 p.m. A Gastonia police officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle, police said.
Multiple Gastonia police units were dispatched to the area to assist with the investigation. Gastonia police said officers aren't looking for any other suspects in connection with the incident.
The suspect has not been identified at this time. Investigators haven't released the name of the officer(s) involved in the incident. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to lead the investigation.
