Teen killed in Chester shooting

Police in Chester are investigating after a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting on Loomis Street early Saturday morning.

CHESTER, S.C. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting in Chester County early Saturday morning, WCNC Charlotte's Indira Eskieva confirmed.

Police responded to a shooting on Loomis Street in Chester a little before 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 18. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said.

Investigators haven't announced any arrests and no suspect information was provided.

This shooting was one of several in the Charlotte area over the weekend. Multiple shootings were reported in Charlotte, including an incident at the Comedy Zone in Uptown that halted Craig Robinson's performance Saturday night.

There was also a deadly shooting in Concord. Police said a 17-year-old was shot and killed after an argument with two men.