CMPD investigating deadly shooting in the Sugar Creek neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the sugar Creek neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, they responded to a man who was found shot in a gas station parking lot, off of Sugar Creek Road. They say, he was actually shot on Merlane Drive and then drove himself to the gas station and asked someone to call 911.

He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead just a few moments later, police say.

CMPD has not released any details about a suspect. Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call the police.

