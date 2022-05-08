One person dead following shooting in northeast Charlotte

The police department said its officers found a person shot and Medic, on the scene, pronounced the person dead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been killed following a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Avebury Drive, right off E W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, CFD, Medic and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team also assisted.

Homicide Investigation in the University City Division https://t.co/jH8GKhOIQs — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 5, 2022

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Pearson is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

