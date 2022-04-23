Man dies after being shot several times, Monroe police say

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to the department or to crime stoppers

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon.

Officers sat Jaleel Takeem Nivens was shot several times just before 5 p.m. along Boyte Street near US Highway 74. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died of his injuries there.

At approximately 4:47PM this afternoon a shooting occurred at 1211 Boyte Street Monroe, NC. Mr. Jaleel Takeem Nivens... Posted by Monroe Police Department on Saturday, April 23, 2022

The department said the shooting happened beside the street, and several people reportedly saw what happened. However, officers sat nobody has offered information that could help them make an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Monroe officers at 704-282-4700 or leave an anonymous tip with Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

