Deadly shooting, house fire under investigation in north Charlotte, police say

Officials were called to a north Charlotte neighborhood about a shooting and a house fire overnight Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a deadly shooting and a house fire that happened in a north Charlotte neighborhood overnight Tuesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. along Highlander Court, just off Gibbon Road, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene, according to police.

Medic also said another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a fire ripped through a home in the same neighborhood.

No word if the two incidents are related. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more details on what happened.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

