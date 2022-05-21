Person killed after shooting in Wadesboro, police say

The department did not identify the victim, and said state investigators are also assisting.

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Wadesboro Police Department said they're investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday afternoon, and state agents are also aiding.

The department shared a Facebook post saying officers responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. near Marshall Street and Barrington Street. The lone victim was found dead at the scene. Officers are withholding the victim's identity as of writing.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist the department.

Anyone with information that could help is urged to call (704) 694-2167 ext 1.

