Deadly shooting under investigation in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly shooting case.

Police said they found a man who had been shot on North Hughes Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers tried to help the man at the scene until EMS took him to an area hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The county coroner later identified the man as 51-year-old Timothy Barbee.

An autopsy is set for Friday.

Police said officers are investigating the case as a homicide, and there are currently no suspects in the case. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

