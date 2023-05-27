Deadly shooting under investigation in Uptown Charlotte, police say

Officers pronounced one victim dead at the scene. No word if there are any known suspects at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte overnight Saturday, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly call along West Third Street, near Truist Field around 1:30 a.m. where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No word if there are any known suspects at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information on what happened.

