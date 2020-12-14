x
Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Morganton

Authorities say 63-year-old George Lee Allison, III killed another man with a shotgun Sunday night.

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night. 

Authorities say they were called to a home at 1746 Skyland Drive in Morganton just before 9:30 p.m. They found 49-year-old Brandon Charles Adams had been shot with a shotgun.  He was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries. 

Officers arrested 63-year-old George Lee Allison, III.  He was charged with murder and booked in the Burke County Jail without bond.

Burke County Sheriff's detectives continue to investigate the shooting. 

