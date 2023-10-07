CMPD: Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte

One person was shot in a neighborhood in south Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Medic confirms.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in south Charlotte that occurred late Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Medic responded to a shooting on the 10500 block of Park Crossing Drive, located in a south Charlotte neighborhood.

Medic confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Shortly after, CMPD announced they were investigating a homicide at the same location.

This shooting comes hours after another shooting on Albermarle Road sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, as well as a deadly shooting between two Wendy's employees on Friday night.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew at the scene and has reached out to the police for more information about this incident.

Homicide Investigation in the South Division https://t.co/SFXaQ7WLbB — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 7, 2023

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart