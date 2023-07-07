Woman dead after shooting in east Charlotte, police say

No word on if there are any known suspects at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in an east Charlotte neighborhood late Friday morning, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a home along Foxford Place, just off of Shamrock Drive, just after 11 a.m. where the woman was shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No word on if there are any known suspects at this time, but police said they do not think this shooting was random. However, they added they do not believe the public is in danger.

CMPD said they are speaking to a "person of interest" at this time.

