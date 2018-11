CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in the University area.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 8900 block of Avebury Dr. near Old Concord Road and E. W. T. Harris Blvd.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 8900 block of Avebury Drive. 1 male has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 21, 2018

Medic pronounced one man dead on the scene. There were no details released about a suspect.

