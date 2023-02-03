Deadly stabbing under investigation in York County, deputies say

Investigators believe this is not a random act of violence.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a call to assist paramedics with a person who was unconscious and not breathing at a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community off Pleasant Road.

York County Detectives are investigating the first homicide of 2023 off Merion Ln. in Fort Mill. The incident took place on Feb. 2nd in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community off Pleasant Rd. READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/9qDx3Rsle5 #YCSONews — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 3, 2023

Detectives found the victim has suffered stab wounds. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Investigators believe this is not a random act of violence. This is the first homicide of 2023 in York County, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding this case to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.

