Men accused of street racing charged with murder in crash that killed 17-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after police say a street race in southwest Charlotte resulted in a crash that killed a 17-year-old last weekend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a crash on West Arrowood Road near Hebron Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. When officers arrived, they found a Ford Mustang crashed into a tree with damage to the passenger side. The driver of the Mustang, identified as 17-year-old Ivan Moralez-Galvez, died from from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Officers also found a Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front-end damage. According to CMPD, the driver of the Camaro ran from the crash site. He was quickly located and taken into custody thanks to information provided by witnesses to responding officers. Detectives identified the driver as Paulo Alexis Ramos-Avila. He was charged with second-degree murder, felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and street racing.

Detectives estimate both suspects were driving approximately 100 mph in a 45 mph zone when the crash happened.

"That's over double the posted speed limit. Ivan never stood a chance," Det. Tonya Arrington said. "What makes it so heartbreaking is it was preventable. The life of a young 17-year-old teenager was cut short because two people made a decision to act recklessly and engage in street racing."

The driver of a second Camaro, identified as 35-year-old Javoris Williams, sped from the scene and did not stop, according to CMPD detectives. He was arrested Wednesday night and charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving and speed racing competition. The Camaro he was driving during the incident was located and seized.

"As shown today, these are not innocent, victimless acts," Arrington said. "They are acts that lead to horrific, life-altering consequences."

Arrington said CMPD doesn't believe this incident was connected to any of the organized street takeovers that have been reported in Charlotte. She said this incident is being investigated as spontaneous street racing with no indicators that either suspect was part of a large group of organized racers. It's also unclear if the suspects knew each other before the race.

