Deadly University City area shooting suspect arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is in custody nearly a month after police say he was involved in a shooting that left another man dead.
On Monday, police arrested Rashad Lamar Elliott, 34, for the shooting death of Dymonte Latrell Hall, 24, in July.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Hall died at the hospital after being admitted for gunshot wound injuries after 9 p.m. on July 27.
An investigation revealed that Hall had been shot on John Adams Drive near Mallard Creek Church Road.
After nearly a month, police identified Elliott as the shooting suspect. Elliott was located and arrested on Monday without incident.
Elliott is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has been transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
This case is under further investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. More details will be released when they are available.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.
WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspects in this case because Rashad Elliott is charged with murder.