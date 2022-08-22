Deadly University City area shooting suspect arrested

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Rashad Elliott shot and killed Dymonte Hall in July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is in custody nearly a month after police say he was involved in a shooting that left another man dead.

On Monday, police arrested Rashad Lamar Elliott, 34, for the shooting death of Dymonte Latrell Hall, 24, in July.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Hall died at the hospital after being admitted for gunshot wound injuries after 9 p.m. on July 27.

An investigation revealed that Hall had been shot on John Adams Drive near Mallard Creek Church Road.

After nearly a month, police identified Elliott as the shooting suspect. Elliott was located and arrested on Monday without incident.

Elliott is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has been transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

This case is under further investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. More details will be released when they are available.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.