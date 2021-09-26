Death investigation underway in Morganton, police say

Officers said they responded to a call about the incident Saturday evening along Burkemont Avenue.

MORGANTON, N.C. — Police in Morganton said they are questioning a person of interest in an investigation after a man was found dead at his home Saturday night.

Officers said they responded to a call about the incident at 7:09 p.m.along Burkemont Avenue.

The person of interest is described as an 18-year-old, heavy-set white male with brown hair wearing a blue flannel-type hoodie and jeans, officials said.

No other information was provided.