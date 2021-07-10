Death investigation underway in southeast Charlotte

The investigation is taking place in the 4800 block of Doris Avenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in southeast Charlotte. Saturday night, police responded to the 4800 block of Doris Avenue, which is right off Richland Drive.

CMPD initially said the case was being investigated as a homicide, but later clarified it was a death investigation. The cause of death has not yet been released publicly.

Police have not provided any additional details about the investigation. The name and age of the victim have not yet been announced.