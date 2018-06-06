CLOVER, S.C. – Police in Clover are investigating after a body was found behind a business Wednesday morning.

Clover Police confirmed the body was found behind a flea market in the 400 block of Kings Mountain Street Wednesday. Investigators on the scene have not determined the cause of death or identified the person.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

