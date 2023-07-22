Death investigation underway after two people found dead in west Charlotte, police say

Charlotte police found two people dead after responding to a welfare check around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway in the west Charlotte area after officers from the Freedom Division responded to a welfare call on Carlyle Drive. Officers located two unresponsive adults in the home who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The welfare request came around 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, according to details released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Representatives from Charlotte Fire Department, Mecklenburg EMS, and SMPD's Operations Command also responded to the scene.

While the investigation remains active and ongoing, CMPD is not looking for suspects at this time. Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Homicide Unit are continuing the investigation.

