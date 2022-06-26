Death investigation underway in north Charlotte, police say

The victim was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being shot in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call along Neal Road near University City Boulevard.

CMPD initially said it was investigating a homicide but later confirmed it was a death investigation.

Homicide Investigation in the University City Division https://t.co/dLlyV56M71 — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 26, 2022

While at the scene, police located a gathering of people and learned the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead from his gunshot wounds, according to police. His identity has not been made public at this time.

This investigation remains active.

Check back with WCNC Charlotte as this story develops.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.