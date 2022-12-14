Woman charged for not reporting elderly boyfriend's death, Rowan County deputies say

46-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson is charged with a felony count of failure to report death.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman it said didn't report the death of her boyfriend.

Deputies say a hospice nurse called them to the home of 78-year-old James Edward Kurtz on November 28, 2022. The nurse told them Kurtz had been dead long enough for his body to start decomposing. Deputies said Kurtz's live-in girlfriend, 46-year-old Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, said he had been with him since the hospice nurse's last visit.

After getting a search warrant, deputies filed charges against Ferguson. She was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for a felony count of failure to report a death. Investigators believe she reasonably knew Kurtz had died and did not call to report it.

Ferguson has since been released from jail on a $3,000 secured bond. The investigation remains open pending the results from an autopsy.

