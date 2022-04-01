15-year-old arrested after December homicide, CMPD confirms

CMPD officers found 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr. with a gunshot wound near South Tryon Street and Clanton Road on Dec. 14.

The teenager, who has not been named due to his age, was arrested on Jan. 3. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office Jail North and served a secure custody order for 1st-degree murder.

It comes after CMPD officers found 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr. with a gunshot wound near South Tryon Street and Clanton Road on Dec. 14, 2021. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

CMPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing at this time. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit https://charlottecrimestoppers.com. Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

