'Distracted driver' hits Delta Air Lines worker guiding planes on tarmac at Atlanta airport

At this time, police say the victim is in stable condition.

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines worker was hit by a truck while guiding planes on the tarmac last Saturday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers said the woman was laying on the ground bleeding from her head once they arrived.

An airport medic arrived on scene and transported her to Grady Hospital.

Police said that the driver of a Delta lavatory servicing vehicle told them he simply wasn't paying attention to the roadway prior to the incident. That driver also told them he was "looking down at his tablet" before he hit the other worker.

They also said that Airport Operations issued citations to the driver of the vehicle and his airport badge was confiscated. He was escorted away from the scene under Delta supervision, according to police.

11Alive has reached out to Delta Air Lines for a statement.