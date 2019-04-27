CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An NBC Charlotte Defenders investigation is looking into the safety of where you work, worship, or go to school.

There is a major demand for active survival training across the Charlotte area. It comes as a newly released FBI report sheds light on the prevalence of active shootings in the U.S.

The FBI designated 27 active shooter incidents in 2018. 85 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

While the Carolinas were not among the 16 states impacted last year according to the FBI report, many people in the Charlotte area are preparing for the worst.

NBC Charlotte has learned that the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department has done active survival training at more than 200 locations, including many places of worship. You may be surprised at what they’re learning from the training.

Members of the mosque, Masjid Ash-Shaheed, on West Sugar Creek Road were among many at Charlotte-area places of worship to go through the active survival training.

“It weighs on my mind, it keeps me awake at night,” said the security manager at Masjid Ash-Shaheed Mosque.

It comes after deadly mass shootings at a Pittsburgh synagogue and, before that, a Charleston church.

“I just think it could happen here, because we’ve seen it happen in so many places,” said Lawrence Muhammad, a member of Masjid Ash-Shaheed Mosque.

As of October 2018, CMPD did 237 active survival trainings. Of those, 39 were at houses of worship, 29 at schools, 5 at healthcare facilities, one movie theater, and one library. 140 other trainings were done at various businesses in the Charlotte area, including at NBC Charlotte.

“There’s a lot of demand, a lot of emails, a lot of phone calls,” said CMPD Officer Johnathan Frisk.

Officer Frisk teaches the active survival training. In part of the training, he busts a common myth.

“Anyone who thought about playing dead, we will prove today in this presentation, that alone will get you killed,” Officer Frisk said in one training session.

Instead, Officer Frisk teaches people to secure the door with various items around the room. In some cases, he says you may have to fight the active shooter.

“Maybe we have to try to grab the gun, we have to jam that gun, we have to try to fight the active shooter,” Officer Frisk said.

Officer Frisk is careful to let people know that in active shooter situations there are no guarantees, even with the proper training. However, members of the Masjid Ash-Shaheed Mosque say they feel better prepared.

“I feel a lot more equipped,” Muhammad said.

“It’s not what you would expect, but it is what you need to know,” said the security manager of Masjid Ash-Shaheed Mosque.

CMPD says the trainings are in such high demand they are booked through the end of June.

