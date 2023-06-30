Denver man arrested after chase ends in Mecklenburg County crash, deputies say

48-year-old Roan Sterling, backed into a patrol officer before leading deputies on a chase through multiple counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Denver man is charged after leading police on a chase out of Lincoln County and crashing in Mecklenburg County, deputies said.

Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on NC Highway 16 around 8 a.m. for an expired license plate.

When officers approached the vehicle, the driver, 48-year-old Roan Sterling, refused to roll down his window and talk with the deputies. Sterling then backed into a patrol officer and fled the scene, driving south on Highway 16, deputies said.

The injured officer had minor injuries that required stitches, according to deputies.

The chase went through Gaston County before Sterling crossed the median, hit another vehicle and crashed into a wooded area near Nance Cove Road in Mecklenburg County, according to deputies.

Sterling was removed from the vehicle and arrested following the crash, deputies said. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate.

Sterling was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor assault on a government official, improper passing on the right, deputies said. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

