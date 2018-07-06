Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - A 26-year-old man is in custody after a child suffered third-degree burns while in his care.

Kevon Hayward, 26, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Hayward was taking care of his girlfriend's 1-year-old boy when he says the child burned himself on a space heater while he was playing video games, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The mother says she was at work when the incident occurred on April 23.

The child was sent for treatment at the Augusta Burn Center for burns on his back and both legs.

© 2018 WLTX