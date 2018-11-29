According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, a 2-year-old was shot in front of a home on Cleveland Street in Cheraw, S.C.
According to officials, the boy was shot at least once and is being airlifted to a trauma center in Columbia. Deputies report the child is currently in critical condition.
Deputies do not have a description of the suspect at this time. Detectives are preparing a search warrant at the home where they believe the shooting occurred.
Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 WCNC