LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County deputies are investigating after a murder-suicide Saturday night.

Deputies said the murder-suicide happened around 10:45 p.m. on Bob White Rd in the Rich Hill area.

According to officials, a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then himself outside of his ex’s home. Both people have been pronounced deceased.

Deputies believe the victim and the ex-boyfriend were in their late twenties. No names have been released at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Stick with WCNC for the latest as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC.COM:

One dead after single-vehicle crash in west Charlotte

One person seriously hurt after south Charlotte shooting

'We have heavy hearts' | Family mourns after death of 11-year-old hit by car